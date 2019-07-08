Hilaire Hennessy, 61, naturally artistic carver, loving friend, husband, father and Pop-pop

Hilaire Peter Hennessy died unexpectedly on July 5, 2019 in Chester at the age of 61.

Mr. Hennessy was the grandson of Dorothy Day and Forster Batterham and the son of Tamar and David Hennessy. He was the eighth of nine children, preceded in death by Nicky and Susie, celebrated and mourned by Becky, Eric, Mary, Maggie, Martha and Kate.

He was the loving friend and husband to Erin, with whom he raised four remarkable children: Ivan, Riley, Tessa and Neomi, in Perkinsville.

Mr. Hennessy was born on Aug. 17, 1957, in Staten Island, N.Y. He attended East Hill School in Andover, where he met Erin Schuerger. The high school sweethearts married in 1978.

Mr. Hennessy worked locally on family farms as well as traveling throughout New England and the southeast as a sheep shearer. He was best known for his natural artistry in carving wood, bone and antler; and for his kindness, generosity and lifelong friendships. He was a loving father and cherished Pop-pop to five grandchildren: Blake, Penelope, Sawyer, Ada Jane and Dominic, who will remember him for his spontaneous outdoor adventures, wild bedtime stories and barbeque sauce.

Join us in celebrating Mr. Hennessy’s life at the Weathersfield Center Church, 2579 Weathersfield Center Road in Perkinsville, at 2 p.m. on Sunday, July 14, led by the Rev. Buffy Boke. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to The Hilaire Hennessy Fund “Celebrating and supporting art enrichment in local schools” c/o 501 Main St., Chester, VT 05143.

The family would like to thank Chester Police Department, Chester Ambulance, Springfield Fire and Rescue, and Springfield Hospital Emergency Department for their efforts and support.