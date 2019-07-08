Londonderry celebrates Independence Day
The Chester Telegraph | Jul 08, 2019 | Comments 0
The severe thunderstorm predicted for Saturday held off as Londonderry’s annual Independence Day Parade went off under sunny blue skies. A large crowd was on hand to enjoy the festivities as summer heat and humidity finally arrived. All photos by Bruce Frauman, click any photo to launch the gallery.
