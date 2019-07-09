6 area students participate in leadership program

Jul 09, 2019

Green Mountain students participating in the leadership program were from left: Alexis Newsome, Jayden Hinkle and David Dykes.

Three students from Green Mountain Middle/High School in Chester and three from Riverside Middle School in Springfield recently joined in the statewide SEEDS Summer Leadership Training Program held at Northern Vermont University-Lyndon, sponsored by Vermont Student Assistance Corp. and funded by its federal GEAR UP grant.

Leadership program participants from Riverside were, from left, Damian Nadeau, Kiara Putnam and Jayden Garganese.

They spent spend three days and two nights on campus with students from around the state, participating in team-building activities, team challenges, projects and games designed to help them find their passion, build their confidence, map out long-term goals and develop a strong sense of purpose as they transition into high school.

 

Filed Under: Education News

About the Author: This item was edited from one or more press releases submitted to The Chester Telegraph.

