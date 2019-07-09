Grafton Select Board agenda for July 15, 2019
The Chester Telegraph | Jul 09, 2019
The Grafton Select Board will meet at 6 p.m. on Monday, July 15 at Town Garage, 220 Bell St. Below is its agenda.
1. Adopt Agenda
2. Highway Report: Open Sealed Bids: Chester Hill Culvert; Truck – 2500 Pickup Truck
3. Other Business
4. Date of Next Selectboard Meetings: July 18, 2019 at Town Garage.
5. Adjourn
