Grafton Select Board meeting on Town Plan for July 11, 2019

The Grafton Select Board will meet in a special meeting at 6 p.m. on Thursday, July 11 at the Town Garage, 220 Bell St. Below is its agenda.

1. Adopt Agenda

2. Attorney/VLCT Guidance on proper procedure.*

3. Town Plan – Pursuant to 24 VSA 4385, this is a Selectboard meeting following the first public hearing on the Plan. At this meeting the Selectboard may propose changes to the Town Plan submitted by the Planning Commission. If the Selectboard proposes changes, it will schedule a second public hearing. Any Selectboard-proposed changes to the Plan will be made available prior to that next public hearing.

Discussion by Selectboard

Public Comment

Action by the Selectboard regarding any changes to the Plan

4. Other Selectboard business

5. Date of Next Selectboard Meeting: July 15, 2019 @ Town Garage @ 6:00 pm Bid Opening only. (School Merger Meeting July 15, 2019 @ Bellows Falls High School at 6:00 PM.) Special Meeting July 18, 2019 Award Bids, Special Meeting for Town Plan July 25, 2019 6:00 PM @ Town Garage.

6. Adjourn

*The next step after the public hearing that was held, or if the SB wants to have additional public hearings prior to a formal SB meeting, is for the SB to hold a duly warned SB meeting to determine what, if any, changes to the PC’s submitted plan it will make. At its meeting, the SB may change the plan (see § 4385(b)) and if those changes are substantive then a public hearing(s) needs to be scheduled to discuss the SB adopted proposed changes. The written changes are to be filed with the Town Clerk, anyone requesting a copy of the changes in writing and with the Planning Commission. The Planning Commission is charged with submitting a report at or prior to the public hearing analyzing the extent to which the proposed changes, taken together with the rest of the plan, is consistent with the legislative goals set out in 24 V.S.A. § 4302. After a final public hearing is held and if no further changes are made by the SB, the SB would then hold a duly warned SB meeting to adopt the plan by majority vote.