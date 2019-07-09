One Credit awards scholarships to six high school grads

One Credit Union, headquartered in Springfield, has awarded six $1,000 scholarships to high school graduates across Vermont and New Hampshire, including one to Chester resident Rachel Guerra.

Brett Smith, president and CEO of One Credit Union, noted that to qualify applicants must maintain a GPA of 3.0 or better, demonstrate financial need, and be eligible for membership at One Credit Union. The applicants must also submitted a 300-word essay explaining their experience with teamwork and community building.

Rachel Guerra will be attending the University of Vermont after recently graduating from Green Mountain High School. When she wasn’t studying or working on her academics, she was participating in National Honor Society, athletics, and was a part of the marching band at GMHS.

Other awardees are: