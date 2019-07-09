One Credit awards scholarships to six high school grads
One Credit Union, headquartered in Springfield, has awarded six $1,000 scholarships to high school graduates across Vermont and New Hampshire, including one to Chester resident Rachel Guerra.
Brett Smith, president and CEO of One Credit Union, noted that to qualify applicants must maintain a GPA of 3.0 or better, demonstrate financial need, and be eligible for membership at One Credit Union. The applicants must also submitted a 300-word essay explaining their experience with teamwork and community building.
Rachel Guerra will be attending the University of Vermont after recently graduating from Green Mountain High School. When she wasn’t studying or working on her academics, she was participating in National Honor Society, athletics, and was a part of the marching band at GMHS.
Other awardees are:
- Paige Congdon, a recent graduate of Springfield High School, will be attending Plymouth State in New Hampshire.
- Patrick Burke, who will be attending Saint Lawrence University in the fall. He
graduated from Mount Mansfield High School.
- Kylie Comeau, a graduate of Vergennes Union High school who plans to study nursing at the University of Vermont this fall.
- Hailey Leclair will be attending Castleton University after graduating from Stevens High School, and
- Ani McMannon, a graduate of Colchester High School who will be attending Ithaca College.
