Gov. Scott appoints new Windham County sheriff

Gov. Phil Scott today announced the appointment of Mark Anderson as Windham County sheriff. He will be sworn in tomorrow, Thursday, July 11.

Anderson fills the vacancy left by Keith Clark, who retired June 30 after 12 years as sheriff. Anderson brings more than 15 years of law enforcement experience to the role, including extensive expertise in budget management, drug recognition and records management, according to a press release from the governor’s office.

“I’m pleased to appoint Mark as Windham County sheriff and appreciate his experience and the dedication to public safety he’s demonstrated over his years of service,” said Scott. “He’ll serve the people of Windham County well in this new role.”

Londonderry, Grafton, Athens, Newfane, Stratton and Windham are among the towns within Windham County.

Anderson most recently served as chief deputy of the Windham County Sheriff’s Office, managing operational and internal affairs and developing strategic and tactical goals and strategies. In 2018, he was also elected Windham County High Bailiff.

“I am honored that Gov. Scott has entrusted me as sheriff of Windham County,” said Anderson. “I’m excited to lead the women and men of the office in its next chapter of service to the people of our community.”

A resident of Vernon, Anderson is also a staff sergeant in the Barnes Air National Guard and serves on the board of directors for INSPIRE for Autism, a non-profit school for students with autism located in Brattleboro. He earned a B.A. in business administration in management from the University of Massachusetts Amherst and an A.A. in business administration from Greenfield Community College.