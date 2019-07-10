Restoration begins on Chester Town Hall

By Shawn Cunningham

For years, Chester Select Board members have complained about the state of Town Hall during their twice monthly meetings on the second floor of 556 Elm St.

Former member Bill Lindsay was particularly vocal about the embarrassing state of the historic building, often taking time during meetings to point out where the roof was leaking, where plaster was falling and where ceiling panels were missing.

At the same time, successive boards have deferred or underfunded maintenance and the problems have only worsened.

But, on Town Meeting day in March 2018, voters approved a $408,000 restoration of the building which began last month.

The exterior work includes repairing and restoring the cupola, replacing the slate roof, repairing the eaves, soffits and other finish woodwork, painting windows, repairing and repointing masonry, removing the fire escape and refurbishing the front porch, including replacing the flooring.

The interior work includes refinishing hallway floors and stairs on the first and second floors, refinishing the floor in the second floor hall, removing the stairs to the loft, renovating the second floor kitchen and removing old ceiling tiles and replacing them with sheet rock.

Wright Construction of Mt. Holly is the general contractor for the work, which is expected to be completed by the end of August.

Meetings move elsewhere

In the meantime, the town’s boards, committees, commissions and other organizations are finding other places to meet. Be sure to check the agenda for any meeting you plan to attend to make sure you know where it will be taking place.

Chester Select Board meetings are being held in the town office downstairs.