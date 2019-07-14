Community & Arts events: July 20-July 24

For a full listing of upcoming events, click here for The Chester Telegraph Calendar.

July 20: Stratton partners with local shelters for FidoFest

From Chihuahuas to Great Danes, FidoFest celebrates the dog days of summer while raising awareness for adoptable American Shelter Dogs and funds for Second Chance Animal Center in Shaftsbury and Windham County Humane Society.

Set for Saturday, July 20, the third annual FidoFest at Stratton Mountain, 5 Village Lodge Road in Stratton, promises a full day of fun starting at 11 a.m. with a Splash Party, Trick ‘n’ Treats and a Doggie Ball Clinic with Cliff Drysdale Tennis and wrapping up with Yappy Hour at 5 p.m.

Highlights include a Doggie and Me Hike, Doggie Parade, Vermont State Police K-9 Unit Demonstration and the crowd-pleasing Talent Show on the Stratton Stage. Also available is the souvenir Stratton Pooch Pass, a commemorative photo pass for $10 with all proceeds benefitting the local shelters.

For a schedule of events and more information, click here or call 1-800-787-2886.

July 20: Music by Jack Waldheim at Bromley

Enjoy live music ranging in style from funky old blues, to slam poetry, to acoustic rock and whatever else Jack Waldheim and his band are feeling.

The group plays on the Sun Deck, weather permitting, from 1 to 4 p.m. at Bromley Mountain Ski Resort at 3984 Vermont Route 11 in Peru. For more information, click here or email info@bromley.com.

July 20: ‘When Harry Met Sally’ screens at Heald Auditorium

The Friends of the Ludlow Auditorium screens When Harry Met Sally starring Billy Crystal and Meg Ryan at 7 p.m. on Saturday, July 20 at Heald Auditorium at Ludlow Town Hall, 37 S. Depot St. in Ludlow.

Rated R, the film tells the story of Harry and Sally who meet when she gives him a ride to New York after they both graduate from college. The film moves through their lives as they both search for love, but fail, bumping into each other time and time again.

The movie is free and open to the public. Donations are welcomed. Berkshire Bank supplies popcorn and FOLA provides water. For information, click here or call 802-228-7239.

July 20: Kinhaven concert features Tchaikovsky, in-residence work

Kinhaven Music School’s fourth Faculty Concert on Saturday, July 20 featuring the works of Gyorgy Ranki (1907–1992), Eric Ewazen (b. 1954), Nicolas Scherzinger (b. 1968) Kinhaven’s composer-in-residence, and Pytor Ilyich Tchaikovsky (1840–1893).

The school hosts an informal gathering before each of the performances from 6:45 to 7:30 p.m. in the Dining Hall (across from the Concert Hall). Meet the faculty and Kinhaven Co-Executive Directors Tony Mazzocchi and Deborah Buck, over a glass of wine and light refreshments, talk about music, and share news about how Kinhaven’s summer is proceeding at 354 Lawrence Hill Road in Weston.

The concerts are free and open to the public. Concerts begin at 7:30 p.m.

For more information, visit here for more information, email admin@kinhaven.org or call (973) 378-5854.

July 21: Artisans Alley Marketplace

Shop local craftspeople, artisans, growers and other entrepreneurs in the Artisans Alley open market in Chester from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sunday. Just steps off the historic Green, local artisans bring their creations to The Alley.

Spending the morning browsing the vendors, browse the surrounding brick-and-mortar shops and enjoy the local restaurants. Rain or shine.

Click here for more details.

July 24: Learn about reptiles, amphibians

dropcap]N[/dropcap]orthern New England is home for many special reptiles and amphibians. Learn the answers to your questions and discover more about these interesting and sometimes misunderstood creatures 1 to 2 p.m. at Whiting Library at 117 Main St. in Chester.

Explore hands-on biofacts (snake skins, turtle shells, and more) settle in for a story reading, and make a relevant and fun craft. The family program is recommended for children ages 4 and up.

For more information contact Whiting’s Children’s librarian Stephanie, or visit click here.

