Bringing the garden and orchard to the table

Such a simple and surprisingly different pasta dish that reminds you of Florida. The crisp flavor of orange juice cuts into the chicken broth perfectly. If you use fat free chicken broth, you have dramatically altered the fat content of this dish, which only enhances the allure of this great summertime dish.

6 ounces dried whole wheat rotini pasta

1 small summer squash, unpeeled and sliced thin

1 plum tomato, peeled and lightly mashed *

1 cup cooked, sliced carrots

3/4 cup frozen orange juice concentrate, thawed

1/2 cup chicken broth

2 teaspoons cornstarch

Cook rotini according to package directions. Drain well and return to same pot.

Add squash, tomato and carrots. Stir well, cover and keep warm while making sauce.

Combine orange juice, broth and cornstarch in a large saucepan, whisking smooth.

Cook over medium heat, stirring frequently, until thickened. Continue cooking for an additional minute.

Empty into pasta pot, stir well and heat, if needed, until hot over medium heat.

Serve immediately.

* To easily peel a tomato, simply score an ‘x’ on the top of the tomato (opposite the stem end) and drop in boiling water for 30 seconds. Remove, let cool and peel.

Enough for 2 servings