GM Unified District Board agenda for July 18

The Board of Directors of the Green Mountain Unified School District will meet from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, July 18 at Green Mountain High School Library, 716 VT-103 in Chester. Below is its agenda.

I. CALL TO ORDER:
a. Roll Call

II. APPROVAL OF AGENDA:

III. APPROVAL OF MINUTES:
a. June 20, 2019 Regular Meeting

IV. PRESENTATION:
a. Tim Vincent, Vermont School Boards Insurance Trust (VSBIT)

V. OLD BUSINESS:
a. Recommendation for Hire
b. Employee Handbook
c. Legal Bills

VI. COMMUNICATIONS:
a. Board Comments

VII. ADMINISTRATORS’ REPORTS:

VIII. NEW BUSINESS:
a. Elevator Bid Approval
b. TRSU Representation

IX. PUBLIC COMMENTS:

X. SUGGESTED MEETING DATES AND AGENDA ITEMS:
a. Thursday, August 15, 2019 – CAES at 6:00pm

XI. ADJOURNMENT

