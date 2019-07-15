GM Unified District Board agenda for July 18
The Board of Directors of the Green Mountain Unified School District will meet from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, July 18 at Green Mountain High School Library,
I. CALL TO ORDER:
a. Roll Call
II. APPROVAL OF AGENDA:
III. APPROVAL OF MINUTES:
a. June 20, 2019 Regular Meeting
IV. PRESENTATION:
a. Tim Vincent, Vermont School Boards Insurance Trust (VSBIT)
V. OLD BUSINESS:
a. Recommendation for Hire
b. Employee Handbook
c. Legal Bills
VI. COMMUNICATIONS:
a. Board Comments
VII. ADMINISTRATORS’ REPORTS:
VIII. NEW BUSINESS:
a. Elevator Bid Approval
b. TRSU Representation
IX. PUBLIC COMMENTS:
X. SUGGESTED MEETING DATES AND AGENDA ITEMS:
a. Thursday, August 15, 2019 – CAES at 6:00pm
XI. ADJOURNMENT
