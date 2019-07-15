GM Unified District Board agenda for July 18

The Board of Directors of the Green Mountain Unified School District will meet from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, July 18 at Green Mountain High School Library,

I. CALL TO ORDER:

a. Roll Call

II. APPROVAL OF AGENDA:

III. APPROVAL OF MINUTES:

a. June 20, 2019 Regular Meeting

IV. PRESENTATION:

a. Tim Vincent, Vermont School Boards Insurance Trust (VSBIT)

V. OLD BUSINESS:

a. Recommendation for Hire

b. Employee Handbook

c. Legal Bills

VI. COMMUNICATIONS:

a. Board Comments

VII. ADMINISTRATORS’ REPORTS:

VIII. NEW BUSINESS:

a. Elevator Bid Approval

b. TRSU Representation

IX. PUBLIC COMMENTS:

X. SUGGESTED MEETING DATES AND AGENDA ITEMS:

a. Thursday, August 15, 2019 – CAES at 6:00pm

XI. ADJOURNMENT