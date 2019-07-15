Robert W. Bertrand, 64, avid ham radio operator, talented musician

Robert W. Bertrand, 64, passed away on Tuesday July 2, 2019 at his daughter’s home in Chester following an illness.

He was born Aug. 21, 1954 in Springfield, the son of Charles “Peanut” and Barbara (O’Dell) Bertrand. He attended Springfield schools and graduated from Springfield High School with the class of 1972.

Mr.. Bertrand served in the U.S. Army, and was stationed in Hanau, Germany, with the Army Engineer Group for two years before his honorable discharge in 1978.

Mr. Bertrand was a house and auto painter and, for many years, also worked at Jiffy Mart. He was an avid ham radio operator and builder and was a talented musician, playing bass guitar in Xelement and other local area bands. He also enjoyed working on computers.

He is survived by a son, Todd Bertrand, and a daughter, Anita Hayes and her husband Chad of Chester; a brother, Kenneth Bertrand; step-father John O’Neil; ex-wife Linda Legg, and five grandchildren. He was predeceased by a son, Lucas Bertrand; a grandson Troy Bertrand, his sister, Donna and by brothers James and Ron.

Graveside service with military honors will be held at a later date at the Vermont Veterans Cemetery in Randolph Center.