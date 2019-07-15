To the editor: Derry Conservation Commission responds to state Lowell Lake plans

We of the Londonderry Conservation Commission, in keeping with the powers and duties required of us under 24 V.S.A. § 4505, have:

Studied the Lowell Lake State Park Long Range Management Plan (LLRMP), the LLRMP Addendum and all available updates issued by the Department of Forests, Parks and Recreation. Reviewed feedback from the citizens of Londonderry and other communities at public meetings and other venues. Performed our own observations of Lowell Lake’s resources, its value to the public and the impacts of an ever growing public visitation.

We therefore agree on the following statement:

Lowell Lake is one of Vermont’s most valuable natural resources by virtue of its diverse ecosystem, high level of water quality and peaceful atmosphere, which is integral to its value. We support the efforts to date by the Department of Forests, Parks and Recreation (FPR) to manage the lake on behalf of the public. We believe, however, that FPR’s proposals to expand parking and introduce overnight lodging, in existing or newly constructed structures are in direct contradiction to its stated goal of controlling the surge in visitation. We are therefore opposed to these two proposals and ask that FPR:

Withdraw any plans for overnight lodging*. Limit the size of planned parking area expansion in order to control access by maintaining or reducing the current number of spots.

* We support the use of existing structures as educational facilities for day users to learn about the ecology and history of the lake area.

Respectfully submitted,