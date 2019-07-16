Chester DRB agenda for Monday, July 22
The Chester Telegraph | Jul 16, 2019 | Comments 0
The Development Review Board for Chester will meet at 6 p.m. Monday at Town Hall following the two site visits listed below.
5:15 p.m. Site Visit 1726 VT Rt. 103 South
5:25 p.m. Site Visit 2206 Green Mtn. Turnpike
6 p.m. Public meeting
1) Review draft minutes from the June 24th meeting
2) Citizens comments
3) Conditional Use application ( # 535) Vermont Stone Sales
4) Boundary Line Adjustment ( #536) Dexter-Root
5) Confirm next meeting date(s)
6) Deliberative session to review previous matters
Filed Under: Chester Development Review Board Agenda • Latest News
About the Author:
Comments (0)
Leave a Reply
First name or initial and full last name required. No aliases accepted.