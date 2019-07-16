Chester DRB agenda for Monday, July 22

The Development Review Board for Chester will meet at 6 p.m. Monday at Town Hall following the two site visits listed below.

5:15 p.m. Site Visit 1726 VT Rt. 103 South

5:25 p.m. Site Visit 2206 Green Mtn. Turnpike

6 p.m. Public meeting

1) Review draft minutes from the June 24th meeting

2) Citizens comments

3) Conditional Use application ( # 535) Vermont Stone Sales

4) Boundary Line Adjustment ( #536) Dexter-Root

5) Confirm next meeting date(s)

6) Deliberative session to review previous matters