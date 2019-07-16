College News
Kaya Mulligan of South Londonderry has been named to the President’s List for Champlain College of Burlington for the spring 2019 semester. Students on the President’s List have achieved a grade point average of 4.0 or higher during the semester. Mulligan is majoring in Social Work.
The following students have been named to the Champlain College Dean’s List for achieving a grade point average of 3.5 or higher in the spring 2019 semester:
Molly Moseley of Chester and
Joshua Sherman of Springfield.
