College News

| Jul 16, 2019 | Comments 0

Kaya Mulligan of South Londonderry has been named to the President’s List for Champlain College of Burlington for the spring 2019 semester. Students on the President’s List have achieved a grade point average of 4.0 or higher during the semester. Mulligan is majoring in Social Work.

The following students have been named to the Champlain College Dean’s List for achieving a grade point average of 3.5 or higher in the spring 2019 semester:

Molly Moseley of Chester and

Joshua Sherman of Springfield.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Filed Under: College NewsEducation News

About the Author:

RSSComments (0)

Trackback URL

Leave a Reply

First name or initial and full last name required. No aliases accepted.