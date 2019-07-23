Community & Arts events: July 26-July 28, 2019

For a full listing of upcoming events, click here for The Chester Telegraph Calendar.

July 26 & 27: Whale of a Sale at

Derry church

The Second Congregational Church holds its annual tag sale—the Whale of a Sale—from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, July 26 and 27 at the Second Congregational Church, 2051 Vt. Route 11 in Londonderry.

Highlights this year include: sofas and couches, a dining room set, bookcases, a collection of prints and frames, along with all kinds of exercise and sporting equipment. There are many pieces of other furniture, kitchen items, home décor, small electronics, gardening items and toys. The event also has bake sale with homemade goods.

For more information, including directions, click here or call 802-824-6453.

July 27: Cavendish holds townwide tag sale

The annual Cavendish Town Wide Tag sale is from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, July 27 throughout the town of Cavendish. Find a bargain or a rare item. Organizations, businesses and residents line the streets, village greens, off roads and byways to help you find a treasure you can’t live without.

A barbecue will be located on the Proctorsville Green and a local shop will offer closeouts on the Cavendish Green, along with other vendors.

For more information, click here.

July 27: Magical Flea Circus at Winhall Library

On Saturday, July 27 at 1 p.m., “Come One, Come All, to see the Greatest Little Show on Earth!”

Ed Popielarczyk’s presents his Magical Flea Circus at the Winhall Memorial Library is 2 Lower Taylor Hill Road in Bondville. Be thrilled and amazed by Ed’s trained fleas!

For more information, click here, email winhalllibrary@comcast.net or call 802-297-9741.

July 27: Grateful Dead cover band performs Bromley

Bromley Mountain Ski Resort presents the Spadtastics from 1 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, July 27 on the Sun Deck, at 3984 Vermont Route 11 in Peru.

The Spadtastics are a Grateful Dead cover band that presents time-bending interstellar jams.

Click here or email info@bromley.com for more information.

July 27: Electric Vehicle Cruise In and Vegan/Vegetarian BBQ

Meet up with Mountain Valley Climate Action 350VT from 4 to 7 p.m. on Saturday, July 27 for an Electric Vehicle Cruise In and Vegan/Vegetarian Barbecue.

The event will be held at the First Universalist Parish of Chester in 211 North St., Route 103 in the historic Stone Village in Chester. It is open to the public with or without an EV.

Cars and bikes will cruise the 3-mile loop from the church through Chester, over Church Street and back to the site. Owners will be available for a Show & Tell after the cruise.

To register your EV for the event, you can sign up at MVCAcruisein@gmail.com. For more information, click here.

July 28: Artisans Alley Market in Chester

Shop local craftspeople, artisans, growers and other entrepreneurs in the Artisans Alley open market in Chester. Just steps off the historic Green, local artisans bring their creations to The Alley.

Spending the morning browsing the vendors, browse the surrounding brick-and-mortar shops and enjoy the local restaurants. Rain or shine. Click here for more information.

