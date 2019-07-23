To the editor: Keep Lowell Lake camping-free

The following letter was written and sent to Vermont state legislators.

I reside in Londonderry. When my husband I made the decision to retire here, Lowell Lake was one of the reasons for selecting Londonderry for our home.

For me, moving here meant giving up access to the ocean and the protected Trustee Reservation properties of the North Shore of Massachusetts. Knowing Lowell Lake was there for long walks, swimming and kayaking helped me compromise to meet my husband’s wish to live in Vermont.

Like the Trustees of the Reservation properties in Massachusetts, Lowell Lake is a place of natural beauty where I can find quiet and peacefulness even on busy summer weekends, when we all need to escape the heat and busyness of our lives. The wildlife, the woodland plants and the cool, clear water provide a refuge to us all.

People who visit Lowell show concern and care for the environment as well as being respectful of each other. Even more, everyone is friendly to each other. I believe it’s the quality of the environment that brings a sense of calm and kindness to its visitors. It’s as though one goes into low-gear upon parking the car and walking down the trail.

I’ve talked with many Lowell Lake visitors and we all would be happy to pay a yearly fee and/or a parking fee for use of this property. There are many ways that the state can generate revenue and, at the same time, preserve Lowell Lake as a jewel that it is. In fact, its unique character is one reason for tourists to visit and spend money in our community — all of which benefits Vermont and our need for additional revenues.

Turning Lowell Lake into a campground will have a negative impact on all the qualities I have described. Overnight lodging will disrupt wildlife, lead to degradation of plant life and, most of all, create a constant flow of people and activity.

The local area has both Hapgood and Winhall campgrounds, which already provide the camping experience proposed by Vermont Forests, Parks and Recreation. The intensity of traffic and people at these campgrounds is diametrically opposed to the sense of peacefulness that Lowell offers. What we need is to keep Lowell Lake as a natural jewel that it is. If anything we need more “Lowell Lakes” for greater equanimity,

I hope you will reconsider the Lowell Lake State Park proposal for overnight camping. We all agree that the current Lowell Lake State Park needs improved parking and visitor management. And we agree that Vermont should charge visitors for use of this beautiful property.

I feel there are many creative ways for Vermont to meet its goals for increased tourist revenues by promoting Lowell Lake as the park to visit and experience “Vermont.” As described by TripAdvisor, VermontVacation.com and many other “come to VT” sites, visitors are looking for our bucolic and natural beauty environment for all that they love to do. Lowell Lake provides all of this and more.

Regards,

Gail Mann

Londonderry

Editor’s Note: The state will present the Lowell Lake State Park Master Planning Project from 6 to 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, July 25 at the Londonderry Town Hall, 137 Middletown Road in South Londonderry.