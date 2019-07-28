4-year-old coloring whiz donates winnings to Chester Recreation Dept.

Four-year-old Zander Hamilton of Chester has won a coloring contest held in June and sponsored by the Savings Bank of Walpole.

For his efforts, Zander was recently awarded a check for $250 that he could donate to any non-profit organization that he wished.

His choice? The Chester Recreation Dept.

Danielle Ruffo, Walpole Bank’s community engagement coordinator, said the children’s contest was held to engage “our younger communities in Keene’s Walldogs art project.” Walldogs, according to the bank’s website, is “an internationally renowned organization of sign and mural artists who organize three to five-day festivals.” For Keene, the Walldogs created 15 outdoor murals to highlight the history and culture of the Monadnock region. The one sponsored by the Savings Bank of Walpole showcased the area’s transportation history.

In a press release, Mark Bodin, an Andover resident who is also president of the bank, said, “We’re really proud to help support the Walldogs festival and the ways it will engage and enrich our community.”

Recreation Director Matt McCarthy accepted the check from Zander and thanked him for his generosity.