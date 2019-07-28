Community & Arts events: Aug. 3 – Aug. 7, 2019

For a full listing of upcoming events, click here for The Chester Telegraph Calendar.

To find out how to become a Calendar Partner, email or call Cynthia Prairie at cprairie@chestertelegraph.org or 802-875-2703.

To be included in events briefs, email Susan Lampe-Wilson at calendar@chestertelegraph.org. Photos welcome. No PDFs, please. Notices must be received by noon on Fridays to be eligible for publication the following week.

Aug. 3-4: 43rd Annual Orford Flea Market

The 43rd Annual Orford Flea Market, sponsored by and benefiting the Orford Volunteer Fire Department, features more than 160 vendors from New Hampshire and Vermont, and many from other states as well. It will take place at The Common, Route 10 in Orford, N.H. Come visit from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 3 and from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 4.

There will be a delightful mix of wares: antiques, handcrafted items and the usual treasures. The OVFD Inc. will be selling hamburgers, hotdogs, french fries and refreshments. The church will be selling breakfast sandwiches and later pie & ice cream.

For more information, including a map, click here.

Aug. 3: Magic by Scott Jameson at Bromley

Join magician and juggler Scott Jameson at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 3 for a performance that will have you laughing out-loud and perched on the edge of your seat.

Umbrellas will be plucked from thin air, a drawing will come to life, basketballs will be spun and juggled, and a member of the audience will unlock telekinetic abilities. The program runs 45 minutes at Bromley Mountain Ski Resort at 3984 Vermont Route 11 in Peru.

For more information visit here

Aug. 3: ‘Chocolat’ screened at Ludlow Auditorium



The Friends of the Ludlow Auditorium screens Chocolat at 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 3 at Heald Auditorium at Ludlow Town Hall, 37 S. Depot St. in Ludlow. Rated PG-13, the movie stars Juliette Binoche and Johnny Depp.

During Lent in 1959, a mysterious woman named Vianne (Juliette Binoche) moves with her young daughter into a small French village, where much of the community’s activities are dominated by the local Catholic church, and opens a chocolate shop.

The movie is free and open to the public. Donations are welcomed. Berkshire Bank supplies popcorn and FOLA provides water. For information, call 802-228-7239 orvisit here.

Aug. 5: Chocolate, Cheese and Chili Fest at Motel in the Meadow



The Motel in the Meadow hosts a Chocolate, Cheese and Chili Fest to raise funds for Neighborhood Connections, which emphasizes help and hope for the most vulnerable in South-Central Vermont — from 5 to 8 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 5 at the motel on 936 Route 11 in Chester.

Sample treats from some of the area’s chocolatiers, cheese makers and chefs. The event also features a cash bar, live music by the Red Fox Sessions Band, a silent auction, 50/50 raffle, and kid’s activities.

Tickets prices are: advanced tickets $15 and $20 at the door; $10 youth (12-16): and children under 12 free. There is free parking and the venue is handicapped accessible. For more information, visit here.

Aug. 7: The Abenaki and nature children’s program

The Abenaki are the indigenous people that have, and still do, call much of modern day Northern New England home.

The Nature Museum highlights the Native American philosophy of kinship with nature and respect for every form of living creature.

From 1 to 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 7, learn about Abenaki life pre-contact to the Europeans (late 1500s) and discover how their indigenous knowledge, along with tools, skills, and natural resources, were utilized to live closely with the landscape, at Whiting Library, 117 Main St. in Chester. Explore hands-on artifacts, talk about what life was like in a different time, and engage in other activities to help learn about the Abenaki and nature.

This family program is recommended for children ages 4 and up and includes time for making a relevant and fun craft.

For more information, click here.

Aug. 7: Kleeman performs in Proctorsville

On Wednesday, Aug. 7 at 6 p.m. (weather permitting) the Vermont-based blues singer and song stylist Chris Kleeman performs at the Cavendish Summer Music Series on the SVEC Memorial Green in Proctorsville. A performer of great energy and focus, Kleeman is known for his interpretive skills.

This is another in the continuing series of Wednesday evening public concerts that the town of Cavendish and the Cavendish Community and Conservation Association produce for all to enjoy. Relax on the grass on your blanket or favorite lawn chair—bring a picnic or just listen to the music.

The concerts are free and open to everyone. Rain dates will be announced on the Cavendish Facebook page. For more information, click here or call Robin at 802-226-7736.

For a complete listing of events, please see The Chester Telegraph Calendar.