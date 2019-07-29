James Howe, 74, served in uniform for 26 years, loved fishing, hunting

James Wayne Howe Jr. 74, passed away on Sunday morning July 21, 2019 at the Gill Odd Fellows Home in Ludlow. He was born April 26, 1945 in Brattleboro, the son of James W. and Laura (Dutton) Howe.

Mr. Howe graduated from Leland and Gray High School, attended the University of Vermont and was a cadet at the U.S. Military Academy in West Point, N.Y.

He served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam era and, later, served in the Army Reserves for a total of 26 years of service.

On June 9, 1990, Mr. Howe married Ruth Eddy Snow in Windham. The Howes lived in East Windsor, Conn., for several years. In 2007, following retirement, the couple moved to Luverne, Ala., where they lived until just recently.

For 40 years, Mr. Howe worked as a union carpenter for many companies in the Hartford, Conn., area. He loved hunting and fishing, and enjoyed spending time on Turkey Mountain in Jamaica, Vt., as well as spending time in Mt. Vernon, Maine.

Mr. Howe is survived by his wife Ruth and two sons: Douglas Howe of Carlsbad, Calif., and Matthew Howe of Avon, Conn. He is also survived by his brother Aaron Howe of Price, Utah, and his sister Mary Ellen Howe-Grant of Santa Barbara, Calif., several nieces, nephews and extended family. He was predeceased by his parents.

A celebration of life gathering will be held at a later date in September.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in his memory to the Memorial Fund at the Gill Odd Fellows Home, 8 Gill Terrace, Ludlow, VT 05149.

Davis Memorial Chapel of Springfield is assisting with arrangements.