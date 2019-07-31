Attendees skeptical of state motives at Lowell Lake meeting

By Shawn Cunningham

© 2019 Telegraph Publishing LLC

By 7 p.m. last Thursday, nearly 120 people had signed in at the Vermont Department of Forests, Parks and Recreation’s Lowell Lake Master Plan meeting at Londonderry’s Old Town Hall. But when asked, none of those leaving said their minds had been changed by the presentation. In fact, the format of the session itself had become the focus of more suspicion and ire among many opponents.

As the 6 p.m. start time approached, a crowd gathered outside while FP&R representatives prepared a circle of more than a dozen posters that explained the department’s plan, including two scenarios the included either the restoration of existing historic buildings or construction of new buildings for overnight camping. Vermont’s Director of Parks Craig Whipple handed out a pad on a clipboard asking those attending to sign in before entering the hall.

“I’m not signing that,” said one woman to a companion. “That’s what they want.”

That assertion reflected the sense among many attending that the plan being presented for comment was a “done deal” and presentation was something to check off along the way. The plan includes selective logging of the site, overnight camping in either restored or new cabins, expanded parking and the imposition of visitor fees. Currently, access to the park, just off Route 11 in Londonderry, is free of charge.

“I think it’s telling that they called this meeting together to tell the town what they are doing but they haven’t provided a forum for response other than one that dissipates everyone’s responses,” said Irwin Kuperberg, chair of the Londonderry Conservation Commission. “…no chairs, split everybody up. If I were them, this is exactly what I would do.”

Robert Nied, a Chester resident and vocal opponent of the state’s proposal, who started the Lowell Lake Working Group in 2018 to study the state’s plan and weigh in on it, said, “There’s nobody standing up making public statements; that doesn’t encourage other people.”

Whipple disagreed.

“This is a method of gathering public input that our department uses on a fairly regular basis. It’s sort of the modern way to do this,” said Whipple, who as been with Vermont Parks for 37 years. “Having an opportunity for people to stand up and give speeches – that kind of dynamic – I think we have found that a lot of people are not comfortable enough to provide their input in that kind of situation and others relish that.”

Larry Gubb of Londonderry served on the steering committee for planning the use of the park back in 1997 and 1998. He noted that from what he has seen of the plan, it’s a reduction of what was proposed then. Gubb said that there was a lot of discussion and listening.

“Our concerns were all the same then, in terms of concerns for the environment,” said Gubb. “But the Agency of Natural Resources also had a mission. We were told that doing nothing was not an option.” According to Gubb, when the earlier plan was done, the state didn’t have the money to develop the park. So the park has sat undeveloped for 20 years. In the intervening decades, residents, second homeowners and visitors have become accustomed to using the park.

“Many of us fell in love with it as an undeveloped park,” said Diane Holme of Chester. “I could go there on some days and be the only person in that park. We’ve learned to love it, we’ve learned to appreciate the nature. We’ve had that time to learn to love it and they have now come up with a development plan that’s anathema to how we know it.”

Putting the place into an historical context, Gubb noted that the Lowell Lake is not a pristine natural area, but is the product of a man-made dam. He added that its trees have been cleared in the past and it was the site of a hotel and a day camp before it became what it is today.

“To me it’s unfortunate that people have mischaracterized what has been presented,” said Gubb. “I’m good with whatever the final decision is – whether it’s overnight camping or not.” Gubb said his concern is what he called a “one-sided conversation” put on by an ad-hoc group that is against the development. “People think it’s a done deal because they have been told it’s a done deal. They have been told that no matter what (the state) tells you, don’t believe them.”

People milled around the outside of the room, reading posters, asking questions and chatting amiably with state representatives. In the center of the room, the conversations were more pointed but still more polite than many that have been posted on Facebook recently.

Toward the end of the circle of posters were a few that asked attendees to place a green dot on them to show how strongly they were in favor or against the various plans that had been outlined on earlier posters. It quickly became clear that the overwhelming majority were in favor of day visitation and against overnight camping. Still many felt that the decision to proceed had already been made.

Whipple dismissed the view that the plan being shown was a “done deal.”

“This is the process we go through to make a decision, I get a recommendation and I pass my recommendation to the commissioner and the commissioner makes the decision,” said Whipple. “I haven’t made one, I haven’t heard the analysis, I haven’t heard all the input, and he (the commissioner) doesn’t know anything about it. So this is the process and this is how you make decisions in public land management in the public context.”

“I think it takes a great courage to leave the park without overnight development as a beautiful, serene, quiet, sacred place,” said Holme.

The meeting marks the beginning of a 60-day comment period during which the public can weigh in on the issues surrounding the Lowell Lake Master Plan . Click on the “Take the survey” tab.