Gov. Scott visits Chester as part of ‘Capitol for Day’

By Shawn Cunningham

© 2019 Telegraph Publishing LLC

Saying that it’s good to get out of Montpelier and see people, Gov. Phil Scott kicked off the Windsor County leg of his 14 county “Capitol for a Day” tour on Tuesday at the Fullerton Inn in Chester.

Scott brought “the entire cabinet” with him to “see what we can do to help and what we can do better.” Those seated around the conference table – heads of cabinet departments, as well as deputies standing in for the boss – outlined where they would be going in the county for the day. These included the prison in Springfield, King Arthur Flour in Norwich, Billings Farm and Museum in Woodstock and mountain biking at Suicide Six in Pomfret.

After about an hour, the audience of 14 got to ask a few questions. NewsBank’s Dale Williamson who noted that the company – which has 150 employees at its Chester facility – wanted to hire more in 2005, but could not find them. In the end, the company opened a facility in El Paso, Texas, that currently employs 120.

“We wish we could have grown here,” Williamson said, noting that in addition to those jobs, NewsBank has had to hire 28 remote workers and that other states are collecting the employment taxes for all those jobs.

Scott said that the idea that “there are no jobs in Vermont” has become folklore but that’s not the reality, but turning that around is the challenge. “There are lots of opportunities in Vermont,” said Scott.

Saying that communities south of Rt. 4 feel like orphans, Chester attorney Bill Dakin asked the governor and the cabinet not to forget Southern towns. “Keep us in mind,” said Dakin.

Dakin’s comments were especially apt as a number of the cabinet admitted that they had never been to Chester before today.