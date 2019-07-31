Windham FBLA chapter places 9th at Leadership Conference

Windham Regional Career Center’s Chapter of Future Business Leaders of America placed 9th in national competition at the FBLA National Leadership Conference held in San Antonio, Texas, June 29 to July 2. The chapter competed in the Annual Business Report event, bringing home a ninth place finish.

The Annual Business report event describes the activities of the chapter that were conducted between the start of the previous State Leadership Conference and the current State Leadership Conference.

“I am so proud of the students and chapter leaders of the Windham Regional Career Center. Their dedication to the goal of bringing business and education together is to be honored and replicated,” said Sarah Emery, executive director of the Vermont FBLA organization.

The award was part of a comprehensive national competitive events program sponsored by FBLA-PBL that recognizes and rewards excellence in a broad range of business and career-related areas.

More than 9,500 students from across the United States and abroad attended this conference to compete for the opportunity to win more than $179,000 in cash awards and to enhance their business skills, expand their networks, and participate in more than 70 business and business-related competitive events.

Emery also accepted the 2nd place award for the Vermont Chapters, which is under the Eastern Region and is recognized for its membership growth of 17 percent.