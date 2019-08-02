Londonderry Select Board agenda for Aug. 5

The Londonderry Select Board will meet at 7 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 5 at the Twitchell Building, 100 Old School St. in S. Londonderry. Below is its agenda.

1. Call Meeting to Order

2. Additions or Deletions to the Agenda

3. Minutes Approval – Meetings of July 1, 2019 & July 15, 2019

4. Selectboard Pay Orders

5. Announcements/Correspondence

6. Visitors and Concerned Citizens

a. Meet with representative(s) of the VT Department of Forests, Parks & Recreation on

proposals for Lowell Lake State Park

7. Town Officials Business

a. Listers – Consider online posting of property record cards (continued)

b. Conservation Commission – Discuss LCC actions regarding Lowell Lake State Park

(continued)

c. Planning Commission – Discuss economic development initiatives

8. Transfer Station

9. Roads and Bridges

a. Unpermitted Town Highway access – 2046 Winhall Hollow Road

b. Consider purchase of deicing product and agreement for product storage

equipment rental

c. Adopt Town Road and Bridge Standards

10. Old Business

a. Discuss TOPP Phase I project closeout

b. Discuss TOPP Phase II design/engineering procurement (continued)

c. Invitation to Bid for Platt Project

11. New Business

a. Review complaint regarding Zoning Administrator

b. Discuss local option tax

c. Review meeting request form

12. Adjourn