Chester Select Board agenda for Aug. 7
The Chester Telegraph | Aug 04, 2019 | Comments 0
The Chester Select Board will meet at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 7 on the 1st Floor of Town Hall, 556 Elm St. Below is its agenda
1. Approve minutes from the July 24, 2019 Special Selectboard Meeting
2. Citizen Comments
3. Old Business
4. Appointment of Library Trustee
5. Sign the Asset Management Loan Document
6. Errors & Omissions Document; Listers
7. Town Hall Floor
8. Yosemite Fire House
9. Palmer Bridge; Temporary Solution/Repair
10. Items for Next Agenda/New Business
11. Adjourn
Filed Under: Chester Select Board Agenda • Latest News
About the Author:
Comments (0)
Leave a Reply
First name or initial and full last name required. No aliases accepted.