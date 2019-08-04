Chester Select Board agenda for Aug. 7

The Chester Select Board will meet at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 7 on the 1st Floor of Town Hall, 556 Elm St. Below is its agenda

1. Approve minutes from the July 24, 2019 Special Selectboard Meeting

2. Citizen Comments

3. Old Business

4. Appointment of Library Trustee

5. Sign the Asset Management Loan Document

6. Errors & Omissions Document; Listers

7. Town Hall Floor

8. Yosemite Fire House

9. Palmer Bridge; Temporary Solution/Repair

10. Items for Next Agenda/New Business

11. Adjourn

