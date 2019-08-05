Chester Chatter: When neighbors are like family

By Ruthie Douglas

©2019 Telegraph Publishing LLC

Moving to the farm on Green Mountain Turnpike in 1957, I was surprised to learn that our nearest neighbors lived three-quarters of a mile away. They were John and Elise Edwards.

Nicer neighbors there never were. Our families blended. Many people thought we were related. We spent a lot of time at each other’s homes.

Elise was a wonderful person who loved life and friends. She was fun, always laughing. John was more quiet and he simply adored Elise. The couple had five daughters and one son.

Most every holiday, our families got together. The Edwardses had a huge kitchen and that was a good thing because often we had 40 sitting down for Thanksgiving dinner. The ladies of course made the menu, and my part was making pies.

Oh, the laughter around that table. We laughed often and sometimes we reached out with hugs and support.

When my husband died, the first person I opened the door to was Elise, of course. Are neighbors like that now?

Out and about and all around

Happy birthday to my granddaughter Lily Hughes and my grandson Alex Bolaski.

Bob and Barbara Rorison were host to a cookout for classmates from Springfield High Class of 1959.

Save the date of Sept. 21. Elvis is coming to our town. The American Legion Unit 67 Auxiliary is sponsoring a fund-raiser for its college scholarship fund. Also, Friday night food will start again at the legion on Sept. 9. Call Judy Henning for information at 875-2195.

The Auxiliary is also collecting school supplies for kindergarten through 2nd grade. Colored pencils, construction paper, washable markers, composition notebooks are all needed. Give Judy Cenate a call at 463-4909. Unit 67 also had the honor of nominating Flood Brook 2nd grade teacher Karen MacAllister as Teacher of the Year.



I am sorry to learn of the death of Judy Blish. Judy went to Southview School in Springfield with me. She was a caring and sweet person. She will be missed.