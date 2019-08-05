Community & Arts events: Aug. 9 – Aug. 14

For a full listing of upcoming events, click here for The Chester Telegraph Calendar.

Aug. 9: Start Your Own Business Workshop

The Vermont Small Business Development Center offers a workshop for those thinking about starting their own business. Starting Your Own Business is aimed at helping future entrepreneurs turn their passions into a full-fledged business venture. The workshop is from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., on Friday, Aug. 9 at Springfield Regional Development Corp. office on Clinton Street in Springfield.

The workshop is designed as a guide for the first-time business owner. Participants receive a comprehensive start-up workbook, handouts and resources in marketing, financing, management and operations.

Vermont Small Business Development Center is a non-profit partnership of government, education and business, organized to help Vermont small businesses succeed. No-cost, confidential advice is provided to existing business owners and new entrepreneurs throughout the state. The price of the workshop is $129. For more information and to register online, click here or contact Debra Boudrieau at 802-885-2071 or dboudrieau@vtsbdc.org.

Aug. 10: Live Beatles music with Studio Two

Enjoy free live music on the Bromley Mountain Resort’s Sun Deck (weather permitting) on Saturday, Aug. 10 from 1 to 4 p.m. by Studio Two. This tribute band plays music from the Beatles’ club and touring years.

The event is at Bromley Mountain Resort at 3984 Vermont Route 11 in Peru. For information, visit here.

Aug. 11: Stone Hearth Inn’s 8th Annual Charity Hot Dog Cook-Off

From 1 to 4 p.m., on Sunday, Aug. 11, the Stone Hearth Inn will host itsEighth Annual Hot Dog Cook-Off, at the inn at 698 Vermont Route 11W in Chester.

Proceeds from this family-friendly charitable event will benefit the Chester-Andover Family Center and Chester-Andover youth athletics. The event features music, prizes and the Chester-Andover Family Center Silent Auction and Basket Raffle.

The price of admission includes all the hotdogs you can eat and a chance to vote for your favorite “dog.”Admission is $20 for a family of four, $10 for adults and $5 for students.

For more information, click here.

Aug. 12: Hike the Deer Leap Loop

On Monday, Aug. 12 at 9 a.m. meet up with the Manchester Section of the Green Mountain Club at Clark’s IGA, 5700 Vermont Route 100 in Londonderry (eastside of the IGA by the mural), then carpool to the trailhead. Or, meet them at 10 a.m. at the Inn at Long Trail on Vermont Route 4.

Hike to the Deer Leap overlook and then to the summit of Deer Leap Mountain and back to the starting point. The hike is a total of 3.5 miles, approximately 800 to 900 feet of elevation gain. The group will hike at a moderately slow pace. There is some steep climbing but this is a good hike for beginners as long as they can do this distance. Bring lunch, snacks, fluids, extra layer and raincoat — just in case. Registration is required. Contact Marge Fish at 802-384-3654 or email marge.fish@gmail.com. For more information, visit here.

Aug. 13: SoVerA meeting features LIGO presentation

The Southern Vermont Astronomy Group hosts a presentation by Erik Schmitt on “LIGO and Gravitational Wave Astronomy: What is it, how does it work, what does it do, and why does it matter?” at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 13, at the Whiting Library 117 Main St. in Chester.

Physics so far describes only two fundamental forces that function at distances larger than the width of an atomic nucleus. They are electromagnetism (light) and gravity. Throughout the entirety of human history, we have relied exclusively on light to observe and study the universe outside our solar system. We have come far but have found opaque barriers that light cannot penetrate and objects that don’t emit or interact with light in the first place which are literally “invisible” to us.

In 2015, using the principles of a scientific instrument and experiment first performed in 1887, a masterpiece of engineering capable of unprecedented sensitivity called LIGO (Laser Interferometer Gravitational Wave Observatory) announced the first successful detection of a gravitational wave and thus began a new chapter of astronomy utilizing a second fundamental force. As this technology develops, we will increasingly be able to “see” where light cannot take us and find more answers to some of our biggest questions.

There will be significant discussion and Q&A throughout and after the presentation. This event is open to the public and any level of experience is welcome.

For more information, click here.

Aug. 14: Yankee Chank to play in Proctorsville

The Town of Cavendish presents Yankee Chank as part of its Wednesday evening concerts at 6 p.m. on Aug. 14 when at the Svec Memorial Green in Proctorsville, weather permitting.

Based in Vermont, Yankee Chank performs traditional Cajun music from the heart of southwest Louisiana. Since 1996, the band has performed both Cajun and Zydeco music around New England featuring fiddle, accordion, guitar and bass. The band’s performances offer a distinctive immersion into this unique regional music.

This concert is coordinated by the Cavendish Community and Conservation Association and is sponsored by Murdock’s Restaurant. All concerts are free and open to the public. Bring a blanket or a chair and a picnic dinner.

For more information, click here. In case of rain, check the Cavendish Facebook page for further information.

