The major work currently being done on a portion of Grafton Road (Rt. 35) in Chester will require the closure of the road from Wednesday Aug. 14 through Friday Aug. 16.

The road will be closed from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on those days.

The detour around the closures will be Eastman and Sylvan roads. If you are traveling

from Chester to Grafton or to Popple Dungeon Road, first drive south/east on Rt. 103 to Sylvan Road. Turn right onto Sylvan Road and take it until it becomes Eastman Road and that will come out on Rt. 35. Turn left for Grafton or right for Popple Dungeon.

from Popple Dungeon to Chester turn right on Rt. 35, left on Eastman Road and continue as Eastman becomes Sylvan Road. At the intersection of Sylvan and Rt. 103 south, turn left for Chester and right for Rockingham and I-91.

from Grafton to Chester, take a right turn onto Eastman and follow the directions directly above.

Eastman and Sylvan roads are small and predominately gravel surfaced. Expect much more traffic than usual and drive cautiously.