Chester Chatter: Our magical mystery tours

By Ruthie Douglas

©2019 Telegraph Publishing LLC

When my daughter Jeanie was a little girl, she did not care to go shunpiking with me on the backroads of Vermont and New Hampshire.

She was afraid that we would get lost and be unable to find our way back home.

Now, as an adult, all that has changed. Jeanie comes by once a week to pick me up for a mystery ride. What fun we have had. We drive slowly to be sure not to miss a thing. We see wildlife, gorgeous flowers and, tucked far from the roadways, beautiful homes.

This past weekend we decided to travel over the river to Alstead, N.H. and see the brand new Alstead General Store there, owned by one of the Lisais. After that we went to Warren Lake and visited the Orchard Hill Breadworks.

For more information, give me a call about the Friday night pizzas at Orchard Hill.

We continued down that road where one can pick your own blueberries and where garnet mines are. We weren’t sure where we were. But we came to a small town called Gilsum and kept on driving.

After a while we came our on Route 9. At last, I knew where we were. I did not let on to Jeanie that I felt a bit lost.

News from here and there

Debbie Aldrich, Darlene Rounds, Diana Wilson and Linda Carroll spent some time in Bangor, Maine, recently at the vacation home of Diana and Butch Wilson. As usual, the ladies had a good time.

Farewell to Johnny Knisley who has retired from Erskine Feed and Grain Store for many years. He will be sorely missed.

Marjorie Miller of Sarasota, Fla., has come up for the funeral of her sister Judy Blish.

Ivy Gabert and her children, Hendricks, Willow and Cassius of Concord, N.H., spent a couple of days visiting her grandmothers — Maude Gabert and me. So nice to see her and the great-grandchildren!

This has been a grand summer for monarch butterflies and fireflies!

Answer to last week’s trivia question: Route 103 was completed in 1964, ending with the curve at the Heritage Deli.

This week’s trivia question: Where did we go to pay our electric bills in Chester?

Street Talk



Should our gun control laws be stronger?