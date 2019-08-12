Police seek help in masked wine burglary
Press release | Aug 12, 2019 | Comments 0
© 2019 Telegraph Publishing, LLC
Vermont State Police in Westminster are asking the public for help in identifying a burglar who stole wine earlier this month.
According to a press release, during the night between Saturday Aug. 3 and Sunday Aug. 4, an unidentified man wearing a mask broke into the Putney Mountain Winery in the Basketville building at 8 Bellows Falls Road in Putney.
A video surveillance system recorded the man as he stole bottles of wine.
Police are asking anyone who may recognize the mask or the burglar to call Trooper Jensen at 802-722-4600 or leave an anonymous tip by clicking here.
Filed Under: Latest News
About the Author: This item was edited from one or more press releases submitted to The Chester Telegraph.
Comments (0)
Leave a Reply
First name or initial and full last name required. No aliases accepted.