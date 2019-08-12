Police seek help in masked wine burglary

© 2019 Telegraph Publishing, LLC

Vermont State Police in Westminster are asking the public for help in identifying a burglar who stole wine earlier this month.

According to a press release, during the night between Saturday Aug. 3 and Sunday Aug. 4, an unidentified man wearing a mask broke into the Putney Mountain Winery in the Basketville building at 8 Bellows Falls Road in Putney.

A video surveillance system recorded the man as he stole bottles of wine.

Police are asking anyone who may recognize the mask or the burglar to call Trooper Jensen at 802-722-4600 or leave an anonymous tip by clicking here.