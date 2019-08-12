Richard ‘Obie’ O’Brien, 78, enjoyed working at Recycling Center

ichard “Obie” O’Brien passed away unexpectedly at his home on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019. He was 78.

He was born on May 2, 1941 in Gardner, Mass. He was married to Debra Parsons (O’Brien) on June 20, 1998, although they had been together since Nov. 23, 1975.

Mr. O’Brien attended school a Saint Joseph’s in Fitchburg, Mass. He had been employed at many places but his favorite place was with the Town of Springfield at the Recycling Center as a receiver.

He was an avid fisherman, enjoyed camping and loved being at the beach. His favorite thing to do was to play Santa for everyone.

He leaves behind his wife, Debra O’Brien of Springfield; his children Charlotte Warrington of Canada, Jon Gaudette and Gardner Sinclair III, both of Massachusetts, and Debra Sinclair and Tammy O’Brien, both of Vermont; his sisters MaryJane Putnam of Massachusetts and Regina Fortin of Florida; his grandchildren: Laura Richie, Ryan Ritchie, Frank Garceau Jr., Jacob Garceau, Trinity Garceau, Colby Sinclair, Gardner Sinclair IV, Timothy O’Connor, Austin O’Connor and Elizabeth Crawford; 13 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his father Roy O’Brien, mother Helena (Richard) O’Brien, brother Raymond O’Brien and son Richard O’Brien.

Visiting hours will be from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 at Davis Memorial Chapel, 99 Summer St. in Springfield. A celebration of life will be held Sunday Aug. 25, 2019 at Running Bear Campground in Windsor.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests for donations to his GoFundMe account to help pay for service expenses.

Davis Memorial Chapel is assisting with arrangements.