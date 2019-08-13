Derry Select Board special meeting agenda for Aug. 14

The Select Board for the Town of Londonderry will hold a special meeting at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 14 at the Twitchell Building, 100 Old School St. in S. Londonderry. Below is its agenda.

1. Call Meeting to Order

2. Additions or Deletions to the Agenda

3. Executive Session – The appointment or employment or evaluation of a public officer or
employee per 1 V.S.A. 313 (a)(3)

4. Consider adjustments to September meeting schedule

5. Visitors and Concerned Citizens

6. Adjourn

