Derry Select Board special meeting agenda for Aug. 14
The Select Board for the Town of Londonderry will hold a special meeting at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 14 at the Twitchell Building, 100 Old School St. in S. Londonderry. Below is its agenda.
1. Call Meeting to Order
2. Additions or Deletions to the Agenda
3. Executive Session – The appointment or employment or evaluation of a public officer or
employee per 1 V.S.A. 313 (a)(3)
4. Consider adjustments to September meeting schedule
5. Visitors and Concerned Citizens
6. Adjourn
