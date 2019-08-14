Fund match offered in MacLaury event; 11th Annual Blue Flames concert, picnic in Weston

Donor offers to match at Open Garden Fundraiser

An anonymous donor has offered to give $1,000 to the charitable efforts of Carol and Steve MacLaury should they reach $2,500 in donations at their event Sunday, Aug. 18. The event — an Open Garden Fundraiser to help fight cancer — will be held 3 to 7 p.m. on Sunday at the MacLaury home, 21 Turner Road in Weston.

The MacLaurys of Peabody Mountain Apiaries are focusing their efforts on Team #grahamstrong and it and Carol’s participation in the Boston Marathon Jimmy Fund Walk on Sept. 22. Team #grahamstrong is in honor of the MacLaurys’ 12-year-old grandson, Graham, a brain cancer survivor.

For more information about the event, click here.

11th Annual Blue Flames concert, picnic in Weston

The 11th Annual Blue Flames Concert and Community Picnic will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. on the Weston Green on Friday Aug. 23, with a rain date of Friday, Aug. 30)

Everyone is invited to bring a picnic dinner and enoy this free concert by this steel drum band, which is donating its talent and time to help support our treasured Weston Green and to honor Helen Burdick, former president and long-time Lady of the Green.

One-hundred and thirty-three years ago, with the blessing of the Vermont state legislature, nine pioneer women turned a smelly frog pond and muddy swamp into what is now called the most beautiful Town Green in Vermont.

Come to this festive community celebration and enjoy our ongoing preservation efforts! Bring a picnic family and friends!