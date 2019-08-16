Chester Select Board agenda for Aug. 21

The Chester Select Board will meet at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 21 at the Academy Building on Main Street in Chester to tour the building. Following that, the meeting will be held at Town Hall, 556 Elm St. Below is its agenda.

1. Tour the Academy Building

2. Executive Session; Discussion with Attorney Jim Goss Re; DRB & Act 250 Applications

3. Approve Minutes from the August 7, 2019 Selectboard Meeting

4. Citizen Comments

5. Old Business

6. Information Booth Update; Jeff Holden

7. Approve Original Feasibility Study for Yosemite Firehouse

8. Review Highway Safety Audit

9. Announce Retirement of Town Manager

10. Items for Next Agenda/New Business

11. Executive Session; Town Manager Review

12. Adjourn