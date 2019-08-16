Ralph Abbott, 75, of Andover, enjoyed hunting, time with family pet dogs

Ralph W. Abbott passed away on Sunday Aug. 11, 2019 at his home in Andover surrounded by his loving family. He was 75.

Mr. Abbott was born Oct. 10, 1943 in South Londonderry, the son of Henry Winston and Ella Melissa (Beers) Abbott. He attended school in Chester.

On March 11, 1995, he married Donna M. Peterson in South Londonderry.

For many years, Mr. Abbott worked as a machine operator at Smith’s Lumber Mill in South Londonderry. He also worked at the Janeway Farm in South Londonderry as well as a painter with Bob Clark and with Ron Bacon Painting.

He enjoyed hunting, fishing and time spent with family and friends and his dogs Patches Winston Abbott and Polly Doodles Abbott.

Mr. Abbott is survived by his wife Donna M. Petersonabbott of Andover and his children Ralph W. Wilkins (Michelle) of Athens; Kellie M. Westberry of Windham, Maine; Jerry W. Abbott (Donna J.) of West Rutland; Vickie M. Hart of Weston; Jesse Peters (Angie) of Ludlow; Rebecca Peters (Eric Reid) of Rutland; and Candie Lebarron of Cambridge, N.Y.

He is also survived by brothers Nelson Abbott and Henry Abbott of Londonderry.

Mr. Abbott is also survived by grandchildren Robert J. Kirkbride of Naples, Maine; Joshua Abbott (Kristy Domina) of Callahan, Fla.; Joseph Kirkbride (Jenica) of Windham, Maine; Morgan Hart of Weston; Theresa Baker (Scott) of Rutland; Thomas Gaiotti of Danby; Jonathan L. Mason of Pownal; Kianna E. Peters of Ludlow; and Tiara A. Freeman and Rihanna Freeman of Rutland. He is also survived by great-grandchildren Brynnley Kirkbride and Maverick R. Kirkbride of Naples, Maine, and Charlotte J. Baker of Rutland. Mr. Abbott is also survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins.

He was predeceased by his grandparents, parents and sisters Winona J. Johnson in 2007, and Wanda J. Bendig in 2019, as well as aunts, uncles and cousins.

A celebration of life service will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to assist his family with service expenses, c/o Davis Memorial Chapel 99 Summer St., Springfield, Vt. 05156