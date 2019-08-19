Community & Arts events: Aug. 22-Aug. 27

For a full listing of upcoming events, click here for The Chester Telegraph Calendar.

Aug. 22: Derry church holds Community Lunch

Second Congregational Church of Londonderry is in its 12th season of holding luncheons for Londonderry and surrounding towns’ residents, welcoming residents of all ages at 2051 N. Main St., Route 11 in Londonderry.

The church holds lunches at noon to 2:30 p.m. on the fourth Thursday of each month through October. The lunches are held in the church’s Friendship Room. All are welcome. There will be a free will offering.

Contact the church at 802-824-6453 to let them know you are coming. For more information, click here.

Aug. 23: Blue Flames Steel Drum band performs at Weston ommunity picnic

The public is invited to bring friends and a picnic dinner from 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 23 to the Weston Green in Weston to enjoy a free concert by the Blue Flames Steel Drum band.

The Ladies of the Green will be celebrating the work they do on the Green and honor Helen Burdick, former president and long-time Lady of the Green. Raindate is Friday, Aug. 30. For more information, click here.

Aug. 24: Terrible Mountain Stringband plays at Bromley

Terrible Mountain Stringband fuses original, contemporary and traditional material, bringing heartfelt new life and relevance American folk music.

The band will play on the Sun Deck at the Bromley Mountain Resort from 2 to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 24 at 3984 Vermont Route 11 in Peru.

Third generation fiddle players Ida Mae and Lila Specker, together with Josh Norman on guitar, vocals and percussion formed Terrible Mountain Stringband in 2017. Joining them is William Seeders Mosheim, on banjo. The band pays homage to the past while continuously evolving its unique sound.

For more information, click here and here.

Aug. 25: Hike up Homer Stone Brook Trail

On Sunday, Aug. 25 at 9:30 a.m. meet with the Green Mountain Club Manchester Section at the Dorset Town Office on Mad Tom Road to carpool the Homer Stone Brook Trail trailhead for to Little Rock Pond.

The hike is 4.8 miles round trip with 1,200-foot elevation gain. This is a moderate hike. Bring snacks, lunch, fluids, extra layers and raincoat just in case. Registration required. Contact Jim and Marilyn Hand at 802-362-1673 or handtje@comcast.net. For more information, click here.

Aug. 27: Learn how to avoid scams, frauds

Neighborhood Connections, in collaboration with Vermont Department of Financial Regulation, hosts a presentation to learn how to avoid financial scams and fraud, at 10:15 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 27 at the Mountain Marketplace, 5700 Vermont Route 100 in Londonderry. The program will identify current scams and tactics being used today.

The Vermont Department of Financial Regulation is committed to ensuring the financial welfare of all Vermonters. The event is free and appropriate for all ages. The program provides free information and resources. Space is limited; call 802-824-4343 to register.

Neighborhood Connections is a non-profit social services agency serving nine area mountain towns in South Central Vermont. For more information, click here.

