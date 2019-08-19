To the editor: CAFC thanks Stone Hearth, businesses for successful Hot Cook-Off

The Chester-Andover Family Center Board of Directors would like to thank and acknowledge the many businesses and volunteers who contributed their time and donations to make the Hot Dog Cook-Off Fundraiser a success.

Stone Hearth’s innkeepers, Sheldon and Francy, deserve accolades for their work in organizing and hosting this important fundraising opportunity for the Chester-Andover Family Center and local student athletic clubs.

We also thank all who came out to the Stone Hearth on a beautiful Sunday afternoon to sample hot dogs and participate in our Silent Auction and Basket Raffle. The community response in support of this fundraiser helped us raise more than $2,000. These funds will allow us to provide fresh, nutritional food in our Food Shelf and financial assistance for individuals and families struggling to make ends meet.

Special thanks and congratulations to Heritage Deli in Chester whose “I Dream Of Weenies” entry was voted “Top Dog.” Created by Michele Wilcox, Heritage owner and chef, their top dog creation was a Heritage Deli Garlic Knot, sautéed green pepper, bacon wrapped Essem natural casing hot dog. This delicious goodness was then topped with cheddar sauce and crispy shredded potatoes. Clearly a favorite with the crowd.

The “Best in Show” award went to Stampede, a local youth club basketball team that competes in tournaments all over New England. Teams span 4th-12th grade. Their “Best in Show” winner featured a grilled panini style dog with homemade maple butter using local Treespot Maple Syrup, Plymouth’s Hunter cheese and Singleton’s bacon. Truly decadent and delicious.

Stephanie Mahoney,

President

CAFC Board of Directors

Kris Winnicki,

Vice President

CAFC Board of Directors