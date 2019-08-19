To the editor: Lowell Lake imperiled by state plan

There has been considerable, often rancorous debate about what impacts the state’s plan to develop Lowell Lake State Park would have on the iconic lake and its surroundings.

The debate has been about opinion as often as it has been about facts. Following the state’s recent open house and the public presentation of its two principal options for development, a more specific picture of what impacts the development would actually have on the park emerged.

After the grass-roots community group Lowell Lake Concerned Citizens requested and received internal documents, memos and emails from Vermont Forests, Parks and Recreation under the Public Records Law, we know now that Lowell Lake would change dramatically.

Besides the lake itself, the hiking trail that runs from the existing parking lot, across the length of the park to the gate at Little Pond Road is perhaps one of the park’s most popular features.

Internal state documents estimate that up to 20 percent of park visitors use that trail. Based on the state’s own accounting of visitor numbers, that would mean nearly 3,000 people hiked, snowshoed, jogged, cross-country skied or observed nature on that trail in 2018. An internal email between the state and its development consultant, dated May 31, 2019, confirms that under the state’s “Option A” plan for the park, the trail would be gone, replaced by a roadway providing vehicle access to the overnight cabin areas and the proposed event facilities. Gone also would be the experience of hiking or snowshoeing through the quiet stands of tall trees.

It has become clear that the state’s plan would bring other changes as well that will alter the character of Lowell Lake in ways both subtle and striking. Despite this evidence, some would say “don’t worry, nothing is set in stone.”

A review of the state’s own internal communications suggests that the plan to develop overnight lodging and the considerable infrastructure necessary to support that project has been the state’s primary, if not exclusive focus since at least January of this year. Of the hundreds of pages of documents, emails and memos reviewed there is almost no mention of maintaining the park’s undeveloped state. In fact, Forests, Parks and Recreation decided not to present a detailed plan for maintaining the park’s current day use only status at its community open house, because they no longer consider that a desirable option.

The state’s mind is made up. There are only two things that will prevent the loss of a tranquil and relatively undeveloped Lowell Lake: community outrage and/or the failure of Forests, Parks and Recreation’s to obtain the nearly $3 million in taxpayer funds required to undertake this unnecessary venture.

Respectfully Submitted,

Robert Nied

Chester