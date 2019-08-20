Chester Development Review Board agenda for Aug. 26
The Chester Telegraph | Aug 20, 2019 | Comments 0
The Chester Development Review Board will meet for a site visit at 982 Old Stage Road beginning at 5:20 p.m. followed by its public meeting at 6 p.m., on Monday, Aug. 26, which will take place at Chester Town Hall. Below is its agenda.
5:20 pm Site Visit 982 Old Stage Rd.
6:00 pm Public meeting
1) Review draft minutes from the July 22nd meeting
2) Citizens comments
3) Conditional Use application ( # 537) Z. Blackburn and D. Stone
4) Confirm next meeting date(s)
5) Deliberative session to review previous matters
Filed Under: Chester Development Review Board Agenda • Latest News
About the Author:
Comments (0)
Leave a Reply
First name or initial and full last name required. No aliases accepted.