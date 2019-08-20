Christina Barton, 38, of Perkinsville

Christina M. (Libby) Barton, 38, died after a brief illness on Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019 at the Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, N.H. She was born May 3, 1981 in Springfield and lived in Perkinsville

She attended Springfield schools, graduating from Springfield High School class of 2000.

On Feb. 8, 2001 she married Travis J. Barton, who predeceased her just hours earlier on Aug. 17, 2019. You can view his obituary here.

Mrs. Barton worked as an LNA at the Springfield Health & Rehabilitation Center in Springfield and at Cedar Hill Health Care Center in Windsor. She was also a bookkeeper at Precision Valley Communications in Springfield and most recently for the past three years was the office manager at American Recycling in Claremont, N.H.

She is survived by her parents, son Jeremy F. Barton and daughter Jenna I. Barton of Perkinsville; brother Matt Duval of Milton, and three sisters: Tina Libby of Springfield; Tanya Graves of Weathersfield; and Heather Cheeny of Mt. Holly. She is also survived by aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.

A graveside service for both Christina and Travis Barton will be held at 1 p.m. on Sunday Aug. 25, 2019 at the Plain Cemetery in Perkinsville. The Rev. Gerry Piper, pastor of the United Methodist Church in Springfield, will officiate.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Davis Memorial Chapel, 99 Summer St., Springfield, VT 05156 to assist the family with service expenses.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Davis Memorial Chapel.