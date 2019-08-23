Chester Select Board special meeting agenda for Aug. 29

The Chester Select Board will hold a special meeting beginning at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 29 at the NewsBank Conference Center, 352 Main St. in Chester. Below is its agenda.

1. Citizen’s Comments

2. Scoping Report presentation and discussion regarding bridge project involving Thompson Bridge, Jewett Bridge and Palmer Bridge; VTrans

3. Scoping Report presentation and discussion involving Bridge 16 on Vt. Route 103; VTrans

4. Scoping Report presentation and discussion involving Bridge 14 on Vt. Route 103; VTrans

5. Adjourn.

