Obituary: Charlene Kolenda, nurse, from Proctorsville

After a lengthy illness, Charlene F. Koson Kolenda, of Proctorsville, died on Aug. 21, 2019 at the Jack Byrne Center at Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center Palliative and Hospice Care Facility in Lebanon, N.H., where she had been receiving the three C’s — Care, Comfort and Compassion.

Ms. Kolenda was born to Jennie (Janowski) Koson and Charles F. Koson, who died unexpectedly four months before Charlene’s birth. When Jennie married Edward Kolenda in 1955, he adopted Charlene.

Ms. Kolenda attended Proctorsville Elementary School, graduating from Chester High School. She went on to graduate from the Mercy Hospital School of Nursing in Springfield, Mass. She was employed at Mercy Hospital in Springfield, Mass., as well as in Vermont at Springfield Hospital, Gill Odd Fellows Home in Ludlow, Mt. Ascutney Rehab Unit in Windsor and the Southern State Correctional Facility in Springfield.

When Ms. Kolenda was employed at the Correctional Facility, she had to take a short leave of absence due to illness and the inmates in her unit received permission to send her a get-well card. One of the inmates had the artistic talent, and drew two intricately, detailed flowers on the card, which the inmates signed. She treasured that card and had it framed.

In her younger years she enjoyed camping, fishing, exploring nature and archaeology. She had a vast collection of books on various subjects, but especially preferred historical books.

Survivors include her mother, Jennie; two brothers, Victor (Cindy) and Peter (Linda); sister, Marie (Kent); three nephews, Steven and Nick Kolenda and Ryder Long; Aunt Helen Pawinski and cousins and friends.

She is predeceased by her father Edward, who died in 2016, and her grandparents John and Helen Janowski and John and Mary Koson.

The family’s gratitude and thanks go out to Patrick Gray, Charlene’s cousin, for keeping a vigil at her side during her final days.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Aug.t 29, 2019 at the Cavendish Village Cemetery with the Rev. Thomas Mosher officiating.

In lieu of donations, do a good deed.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Davis Memorial Chapel in Springfield.