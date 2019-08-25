Obituary: Amanda Page, 67, of Springfield

Amanda L. Page 67, died on Thursday Aug. 15, 2019, at her home in Springfield surrounded by her loving family. She was born on May 29, 1952 in Bellows Falls, the daughter of Wallace and Priscilla (Spooner) Batchelder. She attended schools in both Connecticut and New Hampshire.

On Sept. 4, 1971, she married Rodney L. Page in Springfield. While they began their lives together in Charlestown, N.H., they moved to Springfield in 1979. Her husband died in 2016. They had been married for 45 years.

Mrs. Page was a lover and shepherd of history. What began innocently as an appreciation for antiques and family lore blossomed into a lifelong calling. She was the foundation for the family’s history and genealogy. With connections throughout the world, she spent a lifetime researching both sides of the family, nearly to the beginnings of written record.

Mrs. Page also was an educator. From her employment with the Springfield Public School System and the Springfield Arts and Historical Society to her involvement with many living history museums, such as The Fort at No. 4, Fort Ticonderoga and Crown Point, she strived to instill an appreciation for historical roots to generations of children and young adults.

Mrs. Page was an entrepreneur. Her passion for antiques brought her to the sales floor of several antique shops throughout the years. She was sole proprietor of a gift shop located at the Paddock Restaurant in Springfield.

She and best friend and long-time companion Jon Soule of Quechee operated a reproduction clothing company for several years that was known worldwide. They produced hand-made, exacting reproductions of historic clothing for reenactment groups, private collections and big stage productions, including a crown jewel performance at Ford’s Theatre.

Mrs. Page was a lover of animals, always ready to care for those that couldn’t care for themselves. She was also a foster parent for many years. And she enjoyed being an active part of her grandson’s first 6½ years, leaving an impression that will last a lifetime.

Mrs. Page is survived by her mother, Priscilla (Spooner) Batchelder of Springfield; her son Sean Page and his wife Alice (Peale) Page of Baltimore; grandson, Ashton; brother Donn Batchelder of Minnesota and sisters Robin (Batchelder) Nunes and Beth Batchelder, both of Springfield and several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Life service will be held at noon on Saturday, Sept. 14 at the VFW Post 771, 191 River St. No. 1 in Springfield.

Contributions may be made in her memory to the Springfield Humane Society, 401 Skitchewaug Trail, Springfield, VT 05156, or by clicking here.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Davis Memorial Chapel in Springfield.