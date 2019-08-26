Chester Chatter: Begin each day with a song

By Ruthie Douglas

©2019 Telegraph Publishing LLC

What the world needs now, is love, sweet love. And plenty of hugs. Never have we ever needed kindness and smiles more.

Over this past year, I came to realize how much it means. When the nurses and the LNAs offered me comfort and a gentle touch of their hands, it made me feel better.

While laying in bed, close to losing my leg or dying, I decided I would do my best to stay upbeat and as cheerful as I could. I do believe it worked. Without much to do, I watched a lot of TV. Watching the news across the nation as well as the talk shows showed me that the nation has many unhappy citizens, including the children.

Let’s do something about it. When you wake up in the morning, start thinking happy. Begin while making breakfast — start singing. That puts you on the right track. These days, I think of the support, the kind acts and love I have received throughout rehab and I — just like that — put on my happy face.

News and notes from here and there

Classmates Pat Hardy, Pat Griffen, Judy Henning, Marcia Graham and I enjoyed lunch at the Bellows Falls Country Club on a recent Thursday. Marcia will be moving to Georgia to be near her daughter. She and I were in first grade together, so it is hard to say goodbye.

It seems to be summer of the motorcycles here in Chester. Living off Route 103/Main Street, I see many each day and hear so many at night.

Once again a big thank you to Danny Cook and the fine crew of the Chester Ambulance Service. They answered my call to pick me up off the floor when I fell out of bed and could not get up. We in Chester are so lucky to have a volunteer ambulance crew who is so nice and kind. Thank you.

Make your plans. Elvis is coming to the Chester American Legion on Sept. 21. Call Judy Henning for tickets …. Also Friday night food is Sept. 6.

School buses are getting ready for the start of school. Watch out for the kids!

Answer to last week’s trivia question: You can find Lonnie Lisai seven days a week, 24-hours a day in a wonderful mural painted by local artist Jamie Townsend, overlooking the parking lot at Lisai’s Chester Market.

This week’s trivia question: Where was the Ever-Ray Nursing Home located in Chester?



Street Talk



Has summer come to an end for you?