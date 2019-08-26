Community & Arts events: Aug. 28-Sept. 1

For a full listing of upcoming events, click here for The Chester Telegraph Calendar.

Aug. 28: First day of school

Classes for Flood Brook Elementary and the schools of the Green Mountain Unified School District begin on Wednesday, Aug. 28. These include:

Flood Brook Elementary, 91 VT Route 11, Londonderry.

Cavendish Town Elementary at 573 Main St. in Proctorsville;

Chester-Andover Elementary at 72 Main St. in Chester and

Green Mountain High School at 716 Vermont Route 103 South in Chester.

Please drive carefully. Watch for children and school buses displaying flashing lights. For more information, visit here.

Aug. 30: Hike the Old Job Trail, Long Trail

On Friday, Aug. 30 meet up with the Green Mountain Club Manchester Section at the southeast corner of the Shaw’s parking lot at 64 Equinox Terrace in Manchester at 10:30 a.m. to carpool to the trail.

Leave cars at the end of the hike and carpool to the start of the hike. Hike Old Job Trail and the Long Trail from FR 30 to FR 10, which is a 3.3 miles total distance with a 60 feet elevation gain. This is an easy beginner hike. Bring snack, lunch and fluids, extra layer, and raincoat just in case. Registration required to Lucinda Chueny at 203-912-2739 or lrcsands@gmail.com.

Aug. 31: Sammy Blanchette performs at Derry farmers market

Sammy Blanchette is performing from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 31 at the West River Farmers Market in Londonderry.

Blanchette has performed around New England for over 16 years and he continues to expand his growing song collection (covers and originals), and performing versions of these songs his own way. Fans of all ages embrace Blanchette’s unique style of playing and excitement on stage with his band mates.

The West River Farmers Market hosts 40-plus vendors, from vegetables to cutting boards to prepared food and more, all made locally by devoted members of our community.

Aug. 31: David Rosane & Zookeepers with Owen Nied perform at Stage 33

Stage 33 Live hosts David Rosane & The Zookeepers and Owen Nied of Chester from 7 to 9 p.m. at 33 Bridge St., Bellows Falls. Stage 33 Live caps off a special fundraiser for nearby rural libraries in Vermont and New Hampshire. Donations accepted at the door.

A self-described ‘fringe’ band known for delivering humor, intellectualism, and drama in equal doses, The Zookeepers have dubbed the tour, “Across the ZOO-niverse: a 2019 Library-Space Odyssey and Benefit Tour, Rockin’ Vermont for Literacy, Democracy and Free Speech.”

Sept. 1: Artisans Alley Market held



On Sunday, Sept. 1, shop local craftspeople, artisans, growers and other entrepreneurs from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Artisans Alley open market in Chester. Just steps off the historic Green, local artisans bring their creations to The Alley market.

Spend the morning browsing the vendors and the surrounding brick-and-mortar shops; then enjoy the local restaurants. Open rain or shine.

