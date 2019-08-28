Theissen to speak on legislative impact on retirement accounts

© 2019 Telegraph Publishing LLC

Legislation working its way through Congress will impact Individual Retirement Accounts. Learn about the proposed law and how best to prepare for the changes that come with it when Ron Theissen speaks at the Chester Rotary First Thursday program from 5:15 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 5 at the Fullerton Inn in Chester.

His talk — Congress is Coming After Your IRA, — will highlight “the coming storm clouds” looming over IRA plans and dissect the Setting Every Community Up for Retirement Enhancement Act of 2019. The SECURE Act passed the House of Representatives 417 to 3. According to Congress, the purpose of SECURE is to facilitate retirement saving while making it easier for employers to offer retirement packages for their employees. However, there are adverse side effects. Theissen will strip away the legalese and provide helpful tips on how to prepare for the upcoming changes, including ways to minimize the damage.

As a Certified Financial Planner and Certified Public Accountant, Theissen specializes in comprehensive financial planning services, including tax consulting and investment management. He has more than 40 years of tax and financial planning experience and manages the Chester office of Fisher Financial Advisors, LLC. Theissen has also been named an Elite IRA Advisor with Ed Slott & Co., nationwide IRA specialists.

The community is invited to attend the monthly First Thursdays. Hors d’oeuvres will be served and the bar at the Fullerton will be open. For planning purposes, please RSVP to chestervtrotary@gmail.com.