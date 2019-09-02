Chester Chatter: When it was time to grow up

By Ruthie Douglas

Summer had come to an end. I was sad and yet excited to see my friends once again now that school had started.

I had a couple of new outfits to wear as I was starting the 8th grade. The first day was a bit scary. I was not ready to be so grown up.

After school, I changed into my play clothes, grabbed an apple and headed outside. Where was everyone? Walking around to look for the neighborhood gang in back yards and down the street, no one was around. I climbed up into my favorite pine tree. It was high but the branches were laid out like steps. High up, I could view the neighborhood and no one was out to play with. I looked around. It didn’t feel right.

After school each day, it had been the same thing. Now, I would meet my friends in the school halls. It took me a week to realize I had indeed stepped into a new beginning. I was a pre-teen and from now on I would have to act like a lady and leave my tomboy ways behind. But could I do that?

Out and about

The Springfield High Class of 1959 held its monthly luncheon at the Riverside Restaurant last Friday. It was a good turnout. Everyone send Get Well wishes to classmate David Yesman.

I am so sad to learn of the passing of Stacey Ingalls. As a friend of my daughter, she spent a lot of time at my home.

Milt Willis is home from the hospital with a new hip and feeling good.

Answer to last week’s trivia question: Ever-Ray Nursing Home used to be located where the Stone Hearth Inn and Tavern is now located.

This week’s trivia question: What was the full name of the Barbie doll?



Street Talk



