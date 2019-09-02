Chester Select Board agenda for Sept. 4

The Chester Select Board will meet at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 4 at Town Hall, 556 Elm St. Below is its agenda.

1. Approve Minutes from the Aug. 21, 2019 Selectboard Meeting and Aug. 21, 2019 Executive Session

2. Citizen Comments

3. Old Business

4. Town Manager Search Discussion with Abigail Friedman from VLCT

5. Review Energy Section of Town Plan

6. Alternative selection for Thompson, Jewett & Palmer Bridge project

7. Palmer Bridge temporary repair options

8. Solar Farm Discussion

9. Road & Bridge Standards

10. Items for Next Agenda

11. Executive Session: Continue Town Manager Review

12. Adjourn