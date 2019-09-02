Derry Rescue Squad offers medical responder course

he Londonderry Volunteer Rescue Squad will be offering an Emergency Medical Responder course beginning in late September.

Classes will meet from 6 to 9 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays from Sept. 25 through Dec. 19. at the Rescue Squad Building, 6068 Route 100 in Londonderry. State testing will follow. EMRs are often the first medical personnel to arrive on the scene of a medical emergency and their competence is a key link in the chain of patient care.

The course consists of about 60 hours of classroom training and will be limited to 20 students who are at least 16 years old by Dec. 1, 2019. It will cover basic patient care including the topics of Airway, Assessment, CPR, Medical Emergencies, Cardiac Emergencies, Trauma, Special Populations and EMS Operations.

This is an introduction to Emergency Medical Services for those who want to learn what to do in the case of a medical emergency and who would like to volunteer as licensed professionals.

Course fee is $350, which will be reimbursed by the Londonderry Volunteer Rescue Squad for those who become licensed and who join LVRS as a full members. For more information click here or contact Kevin Beattie, LVRS public relations officer, at 802-548-8246.

