Obituary: Stacy Ingalls, 55, of Springfield

Stacy L. Ingalls, 55, of Springfield, passed away on Thursday evening Aug. 29, 2019 surrounded by her family.

She was born Feb. 21, 1964 in Hartford, Conn., the daughter of Paul B. Sr. and Elinor K. (Jones) Ingalls. She graduated from Green Mountain High School in Chester.

Ms. Ingalls was employed as an office clerk and customer service representative with Jeld-Wen in North Springfield. Prior to Jeld-Wen, she worked at NewsBank in Chester.

Ms. Ingalls enjoyed riding her motorcycle, kayaking and collecting elephants.

She is survived by her children Eric T. Parent, Colby A. Frasca, Zachary D. Frasca and Nicole E. Parent; brothers Martin B. Ingalls and Scott B. Renfro; sisters Wendy Ciufo and Kelly Parent; and by four grandchildren and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

She was predeceased by her parents.

A celebration of Ms. Ingalls’ life will be held at the convenience of the family.

Memorial donations may be made in her memory to the Norris Cotton Cancer Center at D-H/Geisel Office of Development Attn: Jason Naugler , One Medical Center Drive, HB 7070

Lebanon, N.H. 03756-0001 or online by clicking here.

Davis Memorial Chapel in Springfield is assisting with arrangements.